Nike donating $1M in goods to Oklahoma tornado relief

Nike has announced plans to donate $1 million worth of shoes and clothing to aid people affected by the tornado in Oklahoma this week.

Nike says it will make its donations through the nonprofit organization Good360 to prequalified charities. The Oregon-based company will also donate proceeds from sales of Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant's KD V (five) Elite sneaker sold on nike.com through June 15 to the Moore Public School Foundation and to a nonprofit group that rebuilds playgrounds.

Durant, who pledge $1 million toward the tornado relief effort, posted on Twitter that he had asked Nike to chip in, too.

