CityFair kicks off with Friday fireworks show

Fireworks will light up the night when the 2013 Portland Rose Festival officially opens the doors to CityFair on Friday night.

A ribbon cutting ceremony begins the celebration at 5 p.m. with the Rose Festival Court and Character Clown Corps welcoming the public just inside the main gates at Yamhill Street.

The RoZone opens at 8:30 p.m. with Hit Machine on stage leading up to the RoZone Fireworks Experience at 10 p.m.

The fireworks display for Friday night (the first of two shows this festival) has been choreographed using state-of-the-art computer technology, organizers say. Purchased from Germany, the Galaxis system can fire 28,000 electric matches in one second, and can shoot to 1/100th of a second in accuracy.

The Hawthorne Bridge will close from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the fireworks show.

If a fun ride is what you're looking for, the Skydiver stands 75 feet tall, is 65 feet in diameter and has 130 florescent bulbs in dark purple and lime green, tipped with 320 LED lights which make it look as if it's lit up with neon lights at night. Each of the 16 vehicles attached to it has a working steering wheel. These wheels can keep riders upright, or give them the option of going upside down.

CityFair runs for four straight days through Memorial Day weekend, then reopens May 30 - June 2 and again June 6 - 9.

