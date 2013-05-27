2 die as car, pickup crash at Hillsboro intersection

Authorities say a man and a woman are dead after their sedan collided with a pickup truck in rural Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department says the T-bone-style crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Highway 219 south of Hillsboro.

A department news release says the 1997 Saturn two-door ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by the pickup.

The department says passenger 29-year-old Robby Lee Welch of Beaverton died at the scene, while the driver of the car, 24-year-old Tasha Marie Ann Smith of Portland, was rushed to a hospital where she died. The 62-year-old driver of the pickup was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no indication that alcohol played a role in the crash, and no charges are expected in the case.

