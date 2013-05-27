Sheriff: Dad put baby in freezer because she was crying

Pierce County authorities say a 25-year-old father placed his six-week old baby in a freezer for about an hour because she was crying.

KOMO News reports the man was arrested near the town of Roy on suspicion of attempted murder.

Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says the baby girl was taken to a local hospital with a temperature of 84 degrees, but is expected to recover.

The girl's mother called police after she saw her boyfriend taking the baby out of the freezer.

