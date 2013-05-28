Court docs: Man who tried to open plane door was off meds, hearing voices

An Alaska Airlines passenger accused of trying to open an emergency exit during a flight from Anchorage to Portland told investigators he has been diagnosed as bipolar and had not been taking his medicine.

Alexander Herrera, 23, of Rio Rico, Ariz., did not enter a plea in a court appearance Tuesday. His statement was included in a criminal complaint.

Herrera told police after Monday's arrest that he was ill, possibly schizophrenic, and had been hearing voices for four days. He said it had been more than a year since he took his medication.

The complaint states Herrera was polite at the start of the flight, but later asked a woman seated next to him: "What would you do if I open the exit door?"

Thirty minutes before the plane was supposed to land in Portland, court documents show he turned to a different passenger and said, "Let's see how this plays out."

Passengers wrestled Herrera to the ground when he tried to open the door.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.