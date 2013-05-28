Man convicted of killing police officer will be released from prison

The state Board of Parole has told a House legislative committee it won't reconsider its decision to release an Oregon man who killed a John Day police officer in 1992.

The Oregon House Judiciary Committee held an informational hearing on Tuesday to understand the board's decision to release Sidney Porter. The committee does not have the authority to change the board's decision.

Porter is to be released June 7.

Groups representing district attorneys, police chiefs and sheriffs have asked the parole board to reverse its decision.

Law enforcement officers and prosecutors told lawmakers that Porter is still a threat to the community.

The board's chairwoman and its executive director told legislators the evidence at Porter's parole hearing led them to conclude he is no longer a danger to the community.

On April 8, 1992, Officer Frank Ward responded to an assistance call to the Porter home and found Porter assaulting his wife. When Officer Ward intervened, Porter repeatedly beat him with his fists and a piece of firewood. Officer Ward died as a result of his injuries leaving a wife, two sons and a daughter.

