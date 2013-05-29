Oregon marijuana grower gets 15 years in federal prison - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon marijuana grower gets 15 years in federal prison

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (AP) -

A Central Point medical marijuana grower whose farms were raided in 2011 was sentenced Tuesday in Medford to 15 years in federal prison.

Forty-year-old Brian Wayne Simmons was convicted in December of conspiracy and manufacturing and distributing marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Amanda S. Marshall says he abused the medical marijuana program by selling large amounts of marijuana for profit.

The Mail Tribune reports agents seized more than 500 plants at two locations and the farm had documented sales in 2010 of more than $740,000.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

