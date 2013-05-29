American honors UO tennis player in French Open win

Jack Sock's shoes, worn in the French Open on Tuesday. // Photo courtesy: @JackSock on Twitter

American tennis player Jack Sock won his French Open debut Tuesday while paying tribute to University of Oregon tennis player Alex Rovello.

Rovello drowned at Tamolitch Falls in Oregon earlier this month. Friends tried to save the Cleveland High School graduate, but the 37-degree water was too deep. He was 21 years old.



On Tuesday, Sock wore Rovello's initials on his shoes as he beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.

Sock played with Rovello in juniors tournaments around the country. He tweeted a photo of his shoes, displaying Rovello's initials as well as the initials of a friend who recently died in a car crash.

Ranked 118th in the nation, Sock next plays No. 12-seeded Tommy Haas.

