$1M bail set for man accused of putting baby in freezer

Bail has been set at $1 million for a 25-year-old Washington man accused of putting his 6-week-old daughter in a freezer for about an hour to stop her crying.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says doctors believe the baby will survive but it's too soon to know potential complications.

Tyler James Deutsch pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of child assault, criminal mistreatment and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. The prosecutor says Deutsch fell asleep after putting the child in the freezer Saturday, then awoke and was removing the baby when the child's mother returned. He's accused of taking the phone away when the mother tried to call for help from their trailer in Roy, Wash. The mother took the child and got neighbors to call police.

Prosecutors say the child's core temperature fell to 84 degrees in the 10-degree freezer. She also had a broken arm and leg and a head injury.

AP-WF-05-29-13 0501GMT