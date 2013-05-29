USDA: Unapproved genetically engineered wheat in Oregon field - KPTV - FOX 12

USDA: Unapproved genetically engineered wheat in Oregon field

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Agriculture Department says a non-approved strain of genetically engineered wheat has been discovered in an Oregon field.

USDA officials said the wheat is the same strain as a genetically modified wheat that was tested by seed giant Monsanto a decade ago but never approved. Monsanto stopped testing that product in Oregon and several other states in 2005.

There is no genetically engineered wheat approved for U.S. farming, and the discovery is a potential threat to trade with other countries that have concerns about genetically modified foods. The United States exports about half of its wheat product.

The USDA said the genetically engineered wheat is safe to eat, but it is investigating how it ended up in the field. Officials would not comment on how it may have gotten there.

