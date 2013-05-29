Lost hiker found in cabin along Molalla River

Clackamas County authorities say a 27-year-old woman overdue on a day hike along the Molalla River has been found after spending the night in a small cabin.

The sheriff's office says Joanne Tyler of Silverton was safe Wednesday morning with searchers found her at the shelter known as Annie's Cabin.

Searchers said she had told a friend Tuesday where she was hiking, and the friend called deputies about midnight.

Tyler told deputies she had lost her trail map as night fell and was lost, so she decided to spend the night in the shelter.

Tyler had supplies to last a day. She released a statement thanking rescuers, and offering up two tips for other hikers if they find themselves in a similar situation: have a plan and stay put.

