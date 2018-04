Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews has undergone an arthroscopic procedure on his left elbow.



Matthews' recovery should take three to four weeks. The procedure, an arthroscopic debridement, was performed at a St. Louis hospital on Wednesday.



Matthews averaged 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a starter last season for the Blazers.



