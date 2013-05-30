Piquionne's four goals help Timbers win 5-1 in US Open Cup

Frederic Piquionne scored four goals and the Portland Timbers beat the Wilmington Hammerheads 5-1 in a third-round U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday night.



Piquionne is the 11th player in the modern era with four goals in a single match of the annual tournament among U.S. Soccer Federation teams from the amateur to the Major League Soccer level.



Piquionne's first goal came in the second minute and his fourth came on a header in extra time at the end of the first half. Futty Danso added a goal in the 73rd minute for the most goals the Timbers have scored in a U.S. Open Cup match.



Paul Nicholson scored in the 61st off a corner kick for Wilmington, a USL Professional Division side from North Carolina.



The Timbers will host Tampa Bay on June 12. The Rowdies defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Wednesday night.

