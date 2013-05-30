Portland adult video store robbed by armed man

A robber held up an adult video store in Portland and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash Thursday morning.

Portland police said the robbery happened at Paradise Video at 14712 S.E. Stark St. around 7:30 a.m.

The victim told police the suspect entered the storm while armed with a gun and then demanded money.

Police said the robber was last seen running east on Stark Street.

Several officers searched the neighborhood but didn't find anyone matching a description of the man.

He is described as white, in his 20s or 30s and of medium height with a slim build. He wore a mask, a blue or green jacket and jeans during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call police at 503-823-0405.

