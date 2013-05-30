Young red-tailed hawk rescued in downtown Portland

A red-tailed hawk rescued from Lownsdale Square in downtown Portland is being examined by veterinarians at the Audubon Society in Portland.

Portland police officers found the bird in the bushes near the bathrooms on Southwest Salmon Street on Wednesday evening. The bird appeared to be in distress, and police weren't able to reach the Audubon Society initially.

They called in former police officer Tom James, who has had experience with handling birds.

James was able to get the hawk out of the bushes and into a secure cage. He took it to the Audubon Society the following morning.

Veterinarians said it appeared the red-tailed hawk fledged prematurely from its nest at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

"It's normal for young birds to spend time on the ground as they learn to fly, but this hawk may have fledged a little early," said Deb Sheaffer, Portland Audubon veterinarian.

Sheaffer said a small amount of blood was found in the bird's mouth, and that the blood may be from internal trauma from the bird's fall.

Sheaffer is conducting blood work and running X-rays to look for the source of the blood. If the results indicate the bird is in good health, Audubon staff will try to reunite the fledgling with its parents.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.