Small plane hits WA home; no serious injuries

An Eatonville, Wash., fire official says a small plane flying from Oregon to Seattle crashed into a home Thursday evening but the pilot and passenger escaped with only minor injuries and no one was hurt on the ground.

Fire Chief Bob Hudspeth says the two men were headed to a conference when they encountered rough weather over Eatonville and the pilot decided to land at a local airport. Hudspeth says the Cessna 172 landed instead in the yard of a home, then skidded into the front of the house, which was not occupied at the time.

The chief says the house sustained minor damage.

Hudspeth said he didn't know where in Oregon the flight originated. The men were not identified.

Eatonville police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Eatonville is about 50 miles south of Seattle.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

