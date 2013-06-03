OR House OKs ban on smoking in cars with kids

The Oregon Legislature has approved a bill that would make it a crime to smoke in a car with kids.

The House approved the bill in a 43-15 vote on Monday. It now goes to Gov. John Kitzhaber.

The bill would prohibit drivers from smoking in cars if a person under 18 is present.

Supporters say the bill will protect children who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke. Opponents agree that second-hand smoke is dangerous, but say that the state shouldn't regulate what drivers do in their own cars.

A police officer could enforce the ban only if the driver had been pulled over for separate traffic violation. A maximum fine for the first offense would be $250.

