OR House OKs ban on smoking in cars with kids - KPTV - FOX 12

OR House OKs ban on smoking in cars with kids

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The Oregon Legislature has approved a bill that would make it a crime to smoke in a car with kids.

The House approved the bill in a 43-15 vote on Monday. It now goes to Gov. John Kitzhaber.

The bill would prohibit drivers from smoking in cars if a person under 18 is present.

Supporters say the bill will protect children who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke. Opponents agree that second-hand smoke is dangerous, but say that the state shouldn't regulate what drivers do in their own cars.

A police officer could enforce the ban only if the driver had been pulled over for separate traffic violation. A maximum fine for the first offense would be $250.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Survey

  • Should it be illegal to smoke in a car with kids?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes.
    63%
    353 votes
    No.
    37%
    209 votes
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.