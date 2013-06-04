Oregon MMA trainer sentenced on drug charges

A mixed-martial-arts trainer has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for selling pot grown under the guise of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program on the black market.



Robert Hisamoto was sentenced Monday in Medford, three months after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.



Hisamoto was registered as a medical marijuana caregiver for 30 patients, which allowed him to possess 45 pounds of marijuana.



According to a federal affidavit, Drug Enforcement Administration agents found far more than that during a search of Hisamoto's Ashland home.



Despite the excess, many of Hisamoto's patients said they never received their marijuana. The patients said Hisamoto told them his gardens had been damaged by mold.



Agents determined that Hisamoto was selling the pot on the black market.



