Kyron Horman's father, 3 years later: 'It's still a void'

On June 4, 2010, Kyron Horman disappeared.

Kyron was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline School that day. No suspect has ever been named in the case, but the investigation into his disappearance continues.

On Tuesday, to mark three years since his son was last seen, Kaine Horman went to the Wall of Hope in Beaverton to discuss his emotions and his belief that Kyron will still come home.



"We've been hopeful that he is still out there, since very early on," he said. "We've seen a lot of cases over the past three years come to resolution where you've got kids 6, 8, 10 years later being found and brought home."

One of the most high-profile recent cases involved three women in Cleveland who had been held captive for about a decade.

Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus were rescued last month after one of them kicked out the bottom portion of a locked screen door, ran to a neighbor's house and called 911.

"At this point in time there is still no reason to not think this is one of those cases and hope he's still out there," Kaine Horman said. "We are still looking."

Kyron's mother, Desiree Young, filed a $10 million lawsuit against Terri Horman, alleging she was involved in her son's disappearance.

Kaine Horman filed for divorce from Terri Horman shortly after his son was last seen. That case has been continually delayed since 2010.

Kaine Horman has said his desire is to keep the focus on finding Kyron, not on his divorce. The most recent divorce abatement is scheduled for review in August.

In court in February, Terri Horman's attorney, Peter Bunch, said his client would assert her Fifth Amendment rights not to incriminate herself during a disposition for the divorce case. However, he also suggested that is not reason enough to further stay the divorce proceedings.

"I haven't seen anything in any of the state's filings, even including the ones under seal, that would indicate anything specific that would lead to the conclusion that by next August the state will have found a suspect in Kyron Horman's disappearance," Bunch said.

Court documents filed by the Multnomah County sheriff and district attorney in January said delaying the divorce case would allow investigators to move forward "without interference."

Kaine Horman said Tuesday resources are still assigned to finding his son. He also said his definition of a "normal day" is drastically different from what it was three years ago.

"It's still a void," he said of Kyron. "It's one we have to deal with every day. It's no easier than the day he went missing."

Kyron's 11th birthday is in September.

For more information, go to www.bringkyronhome.org.

