The kids get their turn: Junior Parade strolls down Sandy Blvd.

The Fred Meyer Junior Parade, the nation's oldest children's parade, celebrated over 77 years of Rose Festival in the Hollywood neighborhood with 32 marching bands and thousands of costumed kids dancing down N.E. Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday.



The parade got started at 1 p.m., beginning at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Sacramento Street. The route traveled to Northeast 40th Avenue and then on to Grant High School.

Grand Marshal Rojo the Llama highlighted the parade field. Rojo, the 11-year-old therapy llama, has made hundreds of visits to local children's hospitals to make them smile.



After the parade, families were invited to go to Waterfront Park for the World Environment Day Rozone rally, led by Radio Disney's Green Team.

This is the second of the three big Rose Festival parades.

Parade week will wrap up Saturday with the big one - the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade. Watch it LIVE on FOX 12 at 10 a.m. or grab a seat along the route.



