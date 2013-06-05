Lake Oswego murder suspect Erik Meiser appears for hearing - KPTV - FOX 12

Lake Oswego murder suspect Erik Meiser appears for competency hearing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man accused of a violent killing at a Lake Oswego home appeared in court Tuesday to see if he's competent to stand trial.

Erik Meiser, who is currently at the Oregon State Hospital, faces charges of aggravated murder in the death of Fritz Hayes.

Hayes and his wife had come home from a morning walk to find Meiser in their home. Court documents said Meiser - a stranger to Hayes - had a machete in one hand and a knife in the other when he killed him.

Investigators said they have also matched Meiser's DNA to another crime scene in Kelso. Police said Nick Fickett was killed with the same machete used to kill Hayes.

Meiser admitted to being in the area at the time.

No decision was made Tuesday on whether Meiser is competent for trial. The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday.

If found guilty, Meiser could face the death penalty.

