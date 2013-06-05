Portland agrees to $2 million deal with man shot by officer

The Portland City Council agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a man mistakenly shot by a police officer.

The council voted 4-0 Wednesday to approve the deal reached by lawyers in April. It's the largest individual settlement in city history.

Officer Dane Reister shot William Monroe in June 2011 with a shotgun he thought was loaded with beanbag rounds.

Monroe, who nearly died, was 20 at the time and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Police were called because he was acting oddly by tossing discarded flowers toward children in a park.

The officer was indicted on assault charges. He pleaded not guilty and remains on paid leave.

