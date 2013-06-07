Krispy Kreme handing out free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

It's National Doughnut Day!



Whether you're a fan of maple bars, cinnamon twists or the traditional glazed, Friday is the day to celebrate.



National Doughnut Day is celebrated the first Friday of June each year.



It's a tradition dating back decades when the Salvation Army began honoring women who served doughnuts to U.S. soldiers during World War I.



On Friday only, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts are offering one free doughnut of any variety to each customer. No purchase is necessary.



A list of Krispy Kreme locations can be found here: http://nationaldoughnutday2013.com/.



There are no Dunkin' Donuts locations in Oregon.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

