Police looking for missing 78-year-old man

Portland police are asking for the public's help in finding 78-year-old Richard Deborde.

He was reported missing on June 3 after he did not return to his foster home on Northeast Halsey Street. He is his own legal guardian, meaning he can come and go as he pleases.



Deborde suffers from a medical condition that could cause him to become endangered if left untreated.

He was last seen June 5th at his former apartment building in the 3200 block of Southeast Holgate Street, but has not been seen since.

Deborde is believed to be on foot, and is described as a white male, 5'9'', 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach him, but call 911.

