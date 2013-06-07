Star HS athlete turned robber to spend 10 years in prison

A young man who robbed a Eugene home at gunpoint has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, kidnapping and burglary.

Brandon Gerdes entered the home in April wearing dark clothes. He had a hood pulled over his head and a bandanna on his face. He threatened a resident with a shotgun while shouting threats and ordering the man to bind himself with duct tape. Two other people inside the home called 9-1-1, and police eventually found him hiding on the roof of a nearby house.

The Register-Guard newspaper reports that the 19-year-old Gerdes graduated from Junction City High School last year as a star athlete with no criminal record.

He declined to explain his sudden, violent turn to police, the prosecutor and the judge who sentenced him Thursday.

