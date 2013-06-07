WA state files $5 million lawsuit over cost to fight wildfire

Washington state has filed suit against two companies to try to recover firefighting costs from a blaze that destroyed 61 homes and blackened 36 square miles last year.

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says the lawsuit filed in Kittitas County seeks $5 million from Conway Construction Co. and Rainier Steel Inc. to recoup some of the costs of fighting the Taylor Bridge Fire near Cle Elum.

The department said in a statement Friday that it paid roughly half of the $11.1 million cost to suppress the August 2012 wildfire.

The department's investigation into the cause of the fire concluded it was likely caused by sparks from welding or cutting work on a bridge project southeast of Cle Elum in the Cascade Range.

