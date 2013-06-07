U.S. Marine released in Hawaii killing of Ivanice Harris

The man arrested in connection with the death of a Portland woman whose body was found in Hawaii has been released from police custody, according to the prosecutor's office and a report from HawaiiNewsNow.com.

Prosecutors in Honolulu said Nathaniel Cosby, 38, has not been charged with a crime for the death of Ivanice Harris, but he is still being considered a suspect.

Harris was last seen in Waikiki on vacation last month to celebrate her 29th birthday. Her body was found days later in the brush of a remote area of Oahu.

Cosby, a U.S. Marine, was arrested Wednesday at the Honolulu International Airport on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case. Prosecutors had until Friday morning to file charges or release him from jail.

Prosecutors said they are awaiting further evidence, including test results, before making a final decision on possible charges.

FOX 12 spoke to Harris' mother Thursday and she said her daughter was four weeks pregnant at the time of her death. She also had no sympathy for the suspect.

"You know, giving him the death penalty is too easy," Patricia Harris said. "I want you to sit there and rot in Honolulu, like you did my daughter."

Police said because Cosby is a member of the military, they are unable to force him to remain in Honolulu. However, prosecutors said his commanding officer could issue that order or send him back to his base in Okinawa.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.