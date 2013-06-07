Obama proposes lifting federal wolf protections - KPTV - FOX 12

Obama proposes lifting federal wolf protections

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -

The Obama administration has proposed lifting most remaining federal protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move that would end four decades of recovery efforts but that some scientists say is premature.

State and federal agencies have spent more than $117 million restoring the predators since they were added to the endangered species list in 1974. More than 6,100 wolves now roam portions of the Northern Rockies and western Great Lakes.

With Friday's announcement, the administration signaled it's ready to move on: The wolf has rebounded from near-extermination, balance has been restored to parts of the ecosystem, and hunters in some states already are free to shoot the animals under state oversight.

But prominent scientists and dozens of lawmakers in Congress want more wolves in more places.

They say protections need to remain so the animals can expand beyond the portions of 10 states they now occupy.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Obama proposes lifting federal wolf protectionsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW

    Stunning photos of animals

    Stunning photos of animals

    We've gone through our archives and pulled the most stunning and touching photos captured of wild animals and pets from all over the world. Take a look.More >
    We've gone through our archives and pulled the most stunning and touching photos captured of wild animals and pets from all over the world.  Take a look.More >
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.