Obama proposes lifting federal wolf protections

The Obama administration has proposed lifting most remaining federal protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move that would end four decades of recovery efforts but that some scientists say is premature.

State and federal agencies have spent more than $117 million restoring the predators since they were added to the endangered species list in 1974. More than 6,100 wolves now roam portions of the Northern Rockies and western Great Lakes.

With Friday's announcement, the administration signaled it's ready to move on: The wolf has rebounded from near-extermination, balance has been restored to parts of the ecosystem, and hunters in some states already are free to shoot the animals under state oversight.

But prominent scientists and dozens of lawmakers in Congress want more wolves in more places.

They say protections need to remain so the animals can expand beyond the portions of 10 states they now occupy.

