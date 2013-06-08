Gang involvement suspected in shooting of Portland man

Police believe a Portland man who was dropped off at a Portland hospital was the victim of a gang-related shooting early Saturday morning that left bullet holes in a house and car.

"There's a bullet hole under the front window, in the garage door and the back panel of my car," said Marilyn Bateman, who was sleeping in her house when the shooting happened right outside.

She didn't hear the gunshots but discovered the bullet holes in her house after police checked on her.

Police were called after a number of shots were reported at about 3 a.m. When officers arrived, a crowd dispersed.

The Portland Police Bureau says in a release that the man who was treated for a gunshot wound did not have life threatening injuries. Neighbors are amazed no one was killed.

"If they'd been one house down it could have been in our house," said neighbor Lesley Dobbins. "They're lucky no one outside or that lady was in that part of the house where those bullets went into."

The bureau's Gang Enforcement Team was called out to conduct a full investigation.



The injured man was not identified.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.