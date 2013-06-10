Tow truck driver finds hurt teen long after crash: I heard a faint 'help'

A teenage boy waiting for a school bus was struck by a car near Battle Ground, but wasn't found until more than an hour later when a tow truck driver showed up to tow the car away Monday.

Clark County deputies said they first responded to the crash at Northeast 289th Street and 82nd Avenue at 7:09 a.m.

Shaun Johnson, who was behind the wheel of a Nissan Maxima, was heading south on 82nd Avenue when she left the road. Her car crashed into a ditch and went about 100 yards before crashing into a fence and brush at the intersection of Northeast 289th Street.

Johnson suffered a broken arm, and paramedics took her to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center.

She gave no indication that her car had struck a person at the time, deputies said, but when a tow truck driver showed up to remove the crashed car, he heard someone crying for help at 8:37 a.m.

The tow truck driver found the teenage boy lying in the bushes with severe injuries.

"I heard a faint 'help,' and it went from there," said driver Charles Barrett. "I had to dig to find him. He probably wasn't more than five feet from the car."

Firefighters came to his aid, and a LifeFlight helicopter was called in to rush him to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center.

"I'm just glad I was there, and I did my second-check because it doesn't always happen like that. A lot of times we don't have the opportunity to check again because of traffic and everything else," said Barrett about his surprising find. "I just hope he gets better."

School officials identified the teen as 16-year-old Justin Carey, a Battle Ground High School sophomore who is a member of the Junior ROTC.



Carey suffered "significant trauma" in the crash, deputies said, and his current condition is unknown.

Deputies said it appeared Carey had been waiting for a school bus at the intersection when Johnson's car hit him, throwing him about 150 feet into the bushes and tall grass.

There were no witnesses to the crash.

"The way the vehicle went into the ditch and crossed 289th and back into the other ditch, I'm assuming that she did not see him because the air bag had deployed," said Barrett about what might have happened based on what he observed at the scene. "If you go in the ditch, you're not paying attention anyway."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is now investigating to determine the exact chain of events and what caused Johnson's car to go off the road.

Battle Ground High School has counselors available at school in case any students need help dealing with the crash.



