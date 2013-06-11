Oregon Senate votes down maximum towing rates bill - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Senate votes down maximum towing rates bill

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The Oregon Senate voted down a bill that would have required cities with a population of at least 15,000 to set maximum rates for vehicles towed without the owner's permission.

The Senate failed to pass the bill in a 13-16 vote on Tuesday.

Supporters say the bill protects citizens from predatory towing companies that overcharge for their services. Opponents say the bill would hurt towing companies and would disrupt the free market.

The bill would have allowed but not required counties to set maximum towing rates.

Lawmakers who voted against the bill could move to reconsider the decision.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.