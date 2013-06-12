UO considering arming campus cops with guns - KPTV - FOX 12

UO considering arming campus cops with guns

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

Officials on the University of Oregon campus are asking students if they'd be comfortable with campus police armed with guns.

The university says they've been going over this idea for about a year, asking not only students, but staff and neighbors as well.

"There are certain instances where officers can't respond unless they're armed," said Phil Weiler, a university spokesman. "People committed crimes on our campus that are jailable offenses but we've ended up having to let them go with a written citation because there was nobody available to take them to jail."

The school says feedback shows most people would feel safest if campus police were armed.

As recently as a few years ago, Eugene police patrolled the UO campus.

