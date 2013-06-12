Two more seasons of TV's 'Portlandia' on the way

Yes, your friends in other American cities will keep asking you "Is Portland really like that?" for at least a couple more years.



The hit cable TV show "Portlandia" is coming back for two more seasons of comedy that lovingly skewers overzealous progressives, hipsters and folks who go to extremes to live sustainable lives.

The show has a nationwide following, but is set in Portland, and the city's reputation for being progressive, hip and green is often portrayed ... and mocked.

The show's third season ended earlier this year and cable channel IFC says it has renewed the show for two more. Season Four will run early next year and Season Five in early 2015. Each season will feature 10 half-hour episodes.



"Portlandia" was created by and stars Fred Armisen of "Saturday Night Live" fame and Carrie Brownstein, a Pacific Northwest native who is a former guitarist and vocalist for the band Sleater-Kinney.



