Overnight winds drive eastern Oregon wildfire

A wind-driven fire in Eastern Oregon has grown, and more personnel and equipment are expected to fight it.



Mark Wilkening of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the Crowley Creek fire in central Malheur County grew overnight. He said Wednesday morning the fire area is about 23 square miles.



He says three ranches are near, with fire equipment standing by. So far, no injuries or damage has been reported.



Wilkening says the wind is topping 30 mph, and that's why the fire grew. Normally, he says, fires in high desert grass and sage country tend to slow at night with increased humidity.



He says helicopters have been dumping water on the fire, and a tanker has dropped retardant on it.



The fire started with lightning strikes.



