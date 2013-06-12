Overnight winds drive eastern Oregon wildfire - KPTV - FOX 12

Overnight winds drive eastern Oregon wildfire

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A wind-driven fire in Eastern Oregon has grown, and more personnel and equipment are expected to fight it.

Mark Wilkening of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the Crowley Creek fire in central Malheur County grew overnight. He said Wednesday morning the fire area is about 23 square miles.

He says three ranches are near, with fire equipment standing by. So far, no injuries or damage has been reported.

Wilkening says the wind is topping 30 mph, and that's why the fire grew. Normally, he says, fires in high desert grass and sage country tend to slow at night with increased humidity.

He says helicopters have been dumping water on the fire, and a tanker has dropped retardant on it.

The fire started with lightning strikes.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.