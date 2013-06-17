Temporary I-5 bridge over Skagit River to open this week

The Washington Transportation Department says a temporary span on the Interstate 5 Skagit River bridge should open this week, less than a month since a section of the bridge collapsed.

Spokesman Travis Phelps says the framework is in place and workers are tightening bolts and welding sections on the temporary structure that's 24 feet wide and 160 feet long.

He says they'll be installing panels Monday that will be paved with asphalt to form the new bridge deck.

Some other work remains, such as divers' inspecting piers, so the department isn't saying yet what day the Mount Vernon bridge will reopen.

Traffic has been detoured since May 23 when a truck with and oversize load struck the 58-year-old span, causing it to crumble.



Washington State Patrol said Canadian truck driver William Scott managed to make it off the bridge after hitting the girder.

Two cars went into the water as the bridge collapsed, and three people, all from the Mount Vernon area, were rescued.



"The fact that these rescuers were able to pull this off is remarkable," said Gov. Jay Inslee, the day after the collapse.



The bridge carried 71,000 vehicles a day.

