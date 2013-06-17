Prosecutors seek delay in Mohamud sentencing

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to delay the sentencing of Mohamed Mohamud, the Somali-American convicted of plotting to bomb a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Portland's town square in 2010.

The 21-year-old Mohamud is scheduled to be sentenced June 27. But Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ethan D. Knight and Pamala Holsinger wrote in a motion filed Monday that the government needs more time to prepare its sentencing recommendations. They asked for a delay of 60 to 90 days.

A jury in late January rejected Mohamud's entrapment defense and found him guilty of attempting to detonate a weapon of mass destruction.

The device Mohamud thought was a bomb was a fake supplied by undercover FBI agents posing as members of al-Qaida.

