Pet goat found mutilated in Longview

A Longview neighborhood is on edge after a pet goat was found mutilated and left for dead.

It happened on the 100 block of Nibblet Way over the weekend.

Neighbors say the goat had been zip tied and skinned alive.

On any typical day Corby and Kaylee Ainslie come out to their grandmother's home to feed the neighbor's goats.

On Sunday what the kids found was shocking.

"We thought the goat might have been lying down but then I saw a strange object in the distance," said Corby, who is about to turn 14 years old.

The kids walked towards the back of the property and that's when they found a horrific scene.

"Its stomach was cut open and I was freaking out," said Kaylee Ainslie, who is 12 years old.

The goat named Briggs was 6 years old and had been tied up and cut above the leg with a knife.

Animal control officials say whoever did this sliced the underbelly of the goat and began peeling the skin off the goat while it was still alive.

The owners believe the goat died of shock.

"It was just awful, the way they cut the skin. The hair off the leg and skinned it and this was all done while it was still alive because there was no blood," said Joyce Ainslie, who lives next door to the owners of the goat.

The same day Briggs' brother, Stratton, was found with zip ties around his legs and was having trouble walking.

"I just can't fathom it. I can't understand how anybody can be that cruel to an animal," said Joyce Ainslie.

Neighbors are now concerned whoever did this could come back.

Animal Control is looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact them.

