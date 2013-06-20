Oregon State knocks Indiana out of College World Series - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State knocks Indiana out of College World Series

Matt Boyd pitched a four-hitter and struck out 11 and Oregon State made a fourth-inning sacrifice fly stand for a 1-0 victory over Indiana in the College World Series on Wednesday night.

The Beavers (52-12) won the first 1-0 game at the CWS since 1985. They now face Mississippi State on Friday needing to beat the Bulldogs twice to reach next week's finals.

The Hoosiers (49-16) went 1-2 in their first CWS appearance. Indiana's Aaron Slegers allowed seven hits in his first career complete game.

Boyd, who pitched his fourth complete game and third shutout this season, faced the minimum through four innings. He held the Hoosiers hitless until Michael Basil looped a ball into short right field in the fifth.

The Beavers scored in the fourth when Kavin Keyes singled, went to third on Ryan Barnes' double and came home on Jake Rodriguez's sacrifice fly to right.

