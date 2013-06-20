Campus monitor fired for wanting to carry gun at middle school - KPTV - FOX 12

Campus monitor fired for wanting to carry gun at middle school

By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (AP) -

The Medford School Board has upheld the firing of a part-time middle school monitor who refused to comply with district policy not to carry a gun - even though he has a concealed weapons permit.

The Mail Tribune reports the six members of the board at Tuesday's meeting all voted to uphold the dismissal of Donald Later.

Later is a retired Jackson County sheriff's deputy. He was hired as a part-time campus monitor at Hedrick Middle School. He was fired for insubordination when he told the principal he intended to still carry a gun after permission was denied.

Later said the law allowed retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed weapons with permits.

