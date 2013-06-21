Broken appliance? Repair PDX will fix it for free

Calling all broken blenders, toasted toasters and torn couch cushions – Repair PDX will fix them for free.

The new volunteer organization aims to bring free repair shops, sprouting up in cities all over the world, to Portland. Organizers will hold events at different locations across the city where volunteers will help fix small appliances, sewing projects, jewelry and bicycles.

"Not only do repair cafes like tonight help our environment, they also strengthen the ties between neighbors and help local families save money during tight times," said event organizer Noah Heller.

"I'm constantly looking for things to fix," said volunteer and professional industrial designer Brett Stern.

"It's an exercise that I do besides riding my bike or running or hiking," Stern said.

Since everything in his house runs like clockwork, Stern is volunteering to help others fix their broken appliances at Repair PDX events.

"People don't really want to throw things away, and part of recycling things is fixing things," Stern said.

About 50 people showed up to the first event Thursday – bringing jewelry, lamps and even a DVD player.

To find out about future events, visit repairpdx.org.

