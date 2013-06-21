Oregon State baseball season ends with 4-1 loss - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State baseball season ends with 4-1 loss

By The Associated Press
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer off the back wall of the left-field bullpen, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-1 victory over Oregon State on Friday.

The Bulldogs (51-18) beat the Beavers for the second time in the CWS and will play for the first time in the best-of-3 championship round that starts Monday. Oregon State (52-13) went 2-2 in its first CWS appearance since winning back-to-back national titles in 2006-07.

Renfroe's homer off freshman left-hander Andrew Moore (14-2) was only the third in 11 CWS games and put the Bulldogs up 4-0 in the fifth.

Kendall Graveman (7-5) worked the first 5 2-3 innings, allowing one run on four hits. Ross Mitchell and Jonathan Holder finished, with Holder getting the last two outs for his 21st save.

