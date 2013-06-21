Oregon State baseball season ends with 4-1 loss

Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer off the back wall of the left-field bullpen, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-1 victory over Oregon State on Friday.

The Bulldogs (51-18) beat the Beavers for the second time in the CWS and will play for the first time in the best-of-3 championship round that starts Monday. Oregon State (52-13) went 2-2 in its first CWS appearance since winning back-to-back national titles in 2006-07.

Renfroe's homer off freshman left-hander Andrew Moore (14-2) was only the third in 11 CWS games and put the Bulldogs up 4-0 in the fifth.

Kendall Graveman (7-5) worked the first 5 2-3 innings, allowing one run on four hits. Ross Mitchell and Jonathan Holder finished, with Holder getting the last two outs for his 21st save.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.