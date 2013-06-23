Timbers win again, 3-0 over Rapids - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers win again, 3-0 over Rapids

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Frederic Piquionne, Will Johnson and Ryan Johnson scored and the Portland Timbers ran their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory Sunday over Colorado.

The Timbers are tied with Real Salt Lake for the best record in MLS with 30 points, the first time in the team's 3-year history it has sat atop the league. Portland (7-1-9), also leads the league in goals with 28.

Colorado (5-7-5) has lost three straight and has just one win in its last six matches.

The Timbers have shutouts in their last three games and 5 of 7. The last goals Portland allowed at Jeld-Wen Field in MLS play were in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on March 9.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.