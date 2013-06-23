Timbers win again, 3-0 over Rapids

Frederic Piquionne, Will Johnson and Ryan Johnson scored and the Portland Timbers ran their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory Sunday over Colorado.

The Timbers are tied with Real Salt Lake for the best record in MLS with 30 points, the first time in the team's 3-year history it has sat atop the league. Portland (7-1-9), also leads the league in goals with 28.

Colorado (5-7-5) has lost three straight and has just one win in its last six matches.

The Timbers have shutouts in their last three games and 5 of 7. The last goals Portland allowed at Jeld-Wen Field in MLS play were in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on March 9.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.