Motorcycle rider dies in collision with deer - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcycle rider dies in collision with deer

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
SPRAY, OR (AP) -

Oregon State Police say a motorcycle rider from Washington was killed in a collision with a deer Sunday on Highway 19 west of the town of Spray in Wheeler County in central Oregon.

Trooper Cody Weaver says a driver who came upon the scene found the downed motorcycle, rider and dead deer on the highway.

Police say 63-year-old Randall L. Upshaw of Lynnwood, Wash., died at the scene.

