Motorcycle rider dies in collision with deer

Oregon State Police say a motorcycle rider from Washington was killed in a collision with a deer Sunday on Highway 19 west of the town of Spray in Wheeler County in central Oregon.

Trooper Cody Weaver says a driver who came upon the scene found the downed motorcycle, rider and dead deer on the highway.

Police say 63-year-old Randall L. Upshaw of Lynnwood, Wash., died at the scene.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

