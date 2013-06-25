Phone scam asks for Kyron Horman donations

A warning from a Facebook page dedicated to finding Kyron Horman says a phone scam is asking for donations to support the search for the missing boy.

The scam is targeting supporters of the family, but the post says the boy's family never makes phone calls soliciting for money.

"Sadly, there are people out there that will use a sad situation, such as Kyron's Missing case, to benefit themselves," the post reads.

The Oregon Department of Justice's Consumer Protection division echoed the warning on Twitter.

If you receive such a call, write down the phone number and pass it on to police.

Kyron was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline School on June 4, 2010. No suspect has ever been named in the case, though a lawsuit has been filed against Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.