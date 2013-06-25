Man guilty of lewd acts on TriMet buses sentenced to jail

A man guilty of sex abuse for fondling women's hair while inappropriately touching himself on TriMet buses is going to jail, but he will not have to register as a sex offender.

Jared Walter, 26, was sentenced to two years behind bars and five years probation Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty May 30 to charges including third-degree sex abuse and misdemeanor public indecency.

Walter was arrested May 13 after officers responded to the downtown transit mall on a report of a man who had ejaculated on the back of a woman's head on the bus.

Police then learned of similar incidents involving the suspect in Portland and Clackamas County.

Eyewitness accounts and TriMet surveillance video helped identify Walter as the suspect.

Police said Walter's offending pattern was to sit or stand behind a woman on a bus and fondle their hair while he touched himself.

Walter had recently been paroled from prison and was on post-prison supervision out of Clackamas County before his arrest this month.

Four years ago, he was arrested after police said he repeatedly applied superglue to women's hair and cut their hair while riding the bus.

As part of his sentencing, he will not have to register as a sex offender. However, he is prohibited from using TriMet services for the extent of his probation. TriMet could then impose its own exclusion on him.

Walter's attorney asked the judge to allow Walter to return to Texas where he has family and can seek help following his time in prison.

"I just want to say that I'm sorry I hurt a lot of people, the victims, my family, myself, their families," Walter said in court. "I want help, I just don't know how to get it."

The judge is taking that request under advisement for the time being.

"Getting him back to Texas would probably be a benefit to Oregon," said Nicole Santamaria, a witness to Walter's crime who spoke in court.

Because the crimes Walter pleaded guilty to are misdemeanors, he was sentenced to jail instead of prison.



