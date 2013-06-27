Farmers Insurance most secure places to live study - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Here is the list of the top 20 large metropolitan areas, in order, of Farmers Insurance's 2012 Most Secure Places to Live in the United States:

Large Metro Areas (500,000 or more residents)

1. Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Md.

2. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich.

3. Pittsburgh, Pa.

4. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

5. Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, Mass.

6. Omaha, Neb.-Council Bluffs, Iowa

7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

8. San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, Calif.

9. Portland-Beaverton, Ore.-Vancouver, Wash.

10. Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas

11. Boise City-Nampa, Idaho

12. Madison, Wis.

13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.

14. Raleigh-Cary, N.C.

15. Portland-South Portland-Biddeford, Maine

16. Essex County, Mass.

17. El Paso, Texas

18. Honolulu, Hawaii

19. Santa Ana-Anaheim-Irvine, Calif.

20. Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa

