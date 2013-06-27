Man guilty of double aggravated murder on OR coast

An Oregon man has been convicted of 2 counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting the 19-year-old husband of his mother-in-law and her terminally ill former husband.

Circuit Court Judge Richard Barron found 43-year-old Timothy Henson guilty Thursday after a 3-day, nonjury trial in Coquille.



Henson was convicted of killing 70-year-old Milton Leach and George Micheaux III during a trip to the Oregon coast in September. Henson testified that he used methamphetamine during the trip and was feeling paranoid.

The judge sentenced him to life in prison. He'll have to serve 60 years before being eligible for parole.

Toxicology reports showed everybody on the trip except Leach used methamphetamine during the weekend. Leach had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was visiting Bandon to find a place to spread his ashes.

Henson's wife, Vallena Tuell, was injured in the gunfire and survived. She testified earlier that Henson was uncomfortable with Leach at the time of the shootings.

She and Ruth Micheaux, 47, testified that a shot was fired inside the car before Henson shot both men in the head after they got out of the vehicle. Officers arrested him a few miles away, hiding in bushes with his shirt off.

In a pre-trial agreement, prosecutor Paul Frasier agreed not to seek the death penalty in return for having Judge Richard Barron decide the case instead of a jury.

