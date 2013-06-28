Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy in Yakima

An Amber Alert for a 5-year-old boy has been canceled in Yakima, WA.



Authorities had said 5-year-old William Arnold was in danger, but he was found shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.



Authorities said Jenna Arnold does not have custody of the boy, and they said she took the child by force.

