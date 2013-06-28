Oregon gay marriage backers readying for signatures - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon gay marriage backers readying for signatures

By The Associated Press
Organizers of the effort to make same-sex marriage legal in Oregon say they have a final ballot title and will start collecting signatures next month to put the measure on the November 2014 ballot.

More than 116,000 valid signatures must be collected for the Freedom to Marry and Religious Protection Initiative to make the ballot.

Chief petitioner Jeana Frazzini says petitions will be ready at July 20 events in Portland, Eugene and other cities.

In 2004, voters by a margin of 57% to 43% voted to amend the Oregon constitution to define marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

