Rafael Abinacer's assignments in the Hillsboro School District - KPTV - FOX 12

Rafael Abinacer's assignments in the Hillsboro School District

Posted: Updated:
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Rafael Abinacer, accused of sex abuse, had the following assignments with the Hillsboro School District as either a special education assistant or bilingual assistant:

  • Lincoln Street Elementary School - 40 days
  • Jackson Elementary School - 1 day
  • W.L. Henry Elementary School - 1 day
  • Eastwood Elementary School - 1 day
  • Minter Bridge Elementary School - 1 day
  • Brown Middle School - 1 day
  • Evergreen Middle School - 1 day
  • South Meadows Middle School - 1 day
  • Liberty High School - 1 day

Information: Hillsboro School District

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.